(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank doesn’t need to cut interest rate at the moment, Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf said, adding that the option remains a possibility if the economic outlook darkens.

“Right now, today, I don’t think that’s warranted,” Makhlouf, who heads Ireland’s central bank, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV about the possibility of a rate cut. “Our toolkit is available to use and we haven’t ruled out using any of our options, including a rate cut. And when we get together in March we’ll make a call. It’ll depend ultimately on what is happening to the outlook.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.