(Bloomberg) -- It’s premature for the European Central Bank to discuss lowering borrowing costs following the past year’s historic ramp-up, according to Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf.

“It’s far too early in my view to start talking about when we’ll start reducing or cutting rates,” Makhlouf told a conference in Dublin on Wednesday. “It’s also too early to declare that we’ve reached the top of the ladder” on rate increases.

The ECB has paused an unprecedented round of interest-rate hikes aimed at getting inflation back to 2%. Officials have signaled borrowing costs will remain elevated but a weakening euro-zone is raising questions about when cuts will become necessary.

