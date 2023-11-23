ECB’s Makhlouf Says It’s Too Soon to Rule Out Another Rate Hike

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank may need to increase interest rates again, according to Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf.

“I would not rule out today that we have to go up another rung, but we’re basically near the top of the ladder,” the Irish central bank chief said on Thursday in Dublin, adding that it’s “far too early” to start talking about cutting rates.

The ECB has raised rates 10 times since mid-2022, but left them on hold last month. The impact of the tightening has yet to fully feed through to the economy as borrowing costs for households, companies and governments only gradually shift higher.

Markets predict policymakers won’t hike again and are betting on a cut as soon as April, even as policymakers highlight that it’s too early to think about a reduction of borrowing costs. ECB President Christine Lagarde said earlier this month that such a move won’t happen in the “next couple of quarters.”

