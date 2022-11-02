ECB’s Makhlouf Says Too Early to Specify Size of Next Rate Hike

(Bloomberg) -- It’s too early to determine by how much to raise interest rates at the European Central Bank’s next policy meeting in December, according to Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf.

Speaking on Wednesday in Dublin, Makhlouf said officials will decide on what action to take on a meeting-by-meeting basis, based on incoming economic numbers.

“I’m going to sit there and look at the evidence, see what the data is telling us,” the Irish central bank chief said.

The ECB doubled its key interest rate to 1.5% last week as it grapples with record inflation. Policy makers have pledged to push on with rate increases, even as a recession grows likelier. Consumer-price data this week showed another all-time high.

Makhlouf said the ECB will only begin quantitative tightening -- shrinking the stash of bonds it bought to ease crises in recent years -- in 2023.

