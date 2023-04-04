(Bloomberg) -- Persistent price rises by companies and subsequent efforts by workers to regain purchasing power could trigger tougher action by the European Central Bank, Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf warned.

“If we end up in a situation where staggered price and wage-setters engage in back-and-forth attempts to fully offset real income declines — i.e., a wage-price spiral – it would call for a stronger monetary-policy response,” Makhlouf said Tuesday in a speech.

“To the extent that profits and labor costs are a key driver of domestic price pressures, which in turn determine underlying inflation, I will be closely monitoring developments in both areas,” said Makhlouf, who also heads Ireland’s central bank.

The comments come after several of Makhlouf’s colleagues said the toughest bout of monetary tightening in ECB history may be nearing its conclusion. The remarks highlight the stubborn inflationary risks for policymakers, even as the recent banking turbulence threatens to slow lending, economic growth and price gains.

Makhlouf also said:

“A prolonged period of higher wage demands and/or increasing profit margins could drive the persistence of underlying inflation in the euro area”

“Absent future shocks to energy and commodity prices, the outlook for inflation over the medium term – the ECB’s 2% target – will be closely linked to developments in underlying inflation”

“Policy rates will need to be kept at a restrictive level to dampen demand. This will help to re-set the balance between supply and demand in the economy and bring down inflation”

“Decisions on interest rates will be made on a meeting-to-meeting basis, with the path calibrated in-line with the incoming data, notably on underlying inflation trends, and evidence on how the tightening of monetary policy is transmitting to economic activity”

“The Governing Council will be mindful of developments in the banking sector, and financial stability more broadly, as we continue to assess our monetary policy stance”

