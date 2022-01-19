(Bloomberg) --

The European Central Bank is facing an intensifying stand-off with financial markets over when it will begin raising one of the world’s lowest interest rates.

Despite insistence by officials that a hike is very unlikely in 2022, money markets now see a 10-basis-point increase to the deposit rate to minus 0.4% as early as September. They’re also betting borrowing costs exit sub-zero territory by the end of next year for the first time since 2014.

Here are some reasons why investors are at odds with central bank officials.

Inflation Outlook

After the ECB last met in December, euro-area inflation numbers for that month came in stronger than expected. Instead of slowing down, price growth accelerated further to hit a record 5%.

While the recent spike in energy costs means inflation may stay elevated for longer, ECB officials expect the rate to slow this year. Markets aren’t convinced.

“It is quite hard to see how the market will regain confidence that inflation is transitory in the short term, because we’re going to see some quite difficult data over the next few months still,” said Sandra Holdsworth, head of rates at Aegon Asset Management. “The market will just remain nervous ahead of the March ECB meeting because they’ll get concerned that the ECB will change policy and perhaps taper quicker just like the Fed did.”

Economists, for now, back the ECB’s position, though in recent weeks some -- including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG -- have brought forward their predictions on an interest-rate lift-off.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“20bps of tightening is penciled in to swap rates by December. But that’s at odds with President Christine Lagarde’s insistence that a hike is very unlikely. So, who is right? Our forecasts hand victory to Lagarde, although the biggest risks are stacked against her.”

-- Jamie Rush, Maeva Cousin and David Powell. For full Insight, click here

Quiet Doves

Amid the backdrop of continuous upside inflation surprises, a number of Governing Council members have seemingly shifted their tone on monetary policy. Investors are taking note.

Ireland’s Gabriel Makhlouf and Finland’s Olli Rehn -- both of whom are seen as more dovish -- recently argued that the ECB shouldn’t be complacent and will respond if necessary. France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau -- an influential voice in the middle -- cautioned against attaching too much importance to the prospect of price growth falling below the 2% goal in 2023 and 2024.

Even though policy proposals are crafted by chief economist Philip Lane, who is considered a dove, the December discussion highlighted that he might face mounting pushback to suggestions that don’t bring the overall stance in line with exiting extraordinary stimulus.

Numerous officials voiced opposition to lengthening the ECB’s reinvestment horizon at that meeting, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

“Not only the hawks in the ECB Council, but also a number of doves have signaled their willingness to change course in recent days and weeks,” Commerzbank economist Michael Schubert wrote in a recent report. “If this trend continues, it would be a signal that the ECB is exiting from its expansionary policy sooner than envisaged.”

Energy Transition

In another sign of a shift in tone, a recent speech by Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel may have led to a reappraisal of the risks that the ECB attaches to the green transition. The quest to slash carbon emissions could keep inflation elevated for longer, she argued, noting that it could feed through to higher expectations for price growth in the future.

Even though the discussion isn’t new, the comments got a good amount of attention, including on social media and in German tabloids. Banque Pictet & Cie SA economist Frederik Ducrozet said the speech had moved markets “for good reasons.”

Peer Pressure

The ECB, arguing the euro-area recovery is behind other advanced economies, is trailing central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England in pulling back stimulus.

There’s “some nervousness” in the market that a change in tone or rhetoric from ECB policy makers could signal them following suit, according to Kamakshya Trivedi, co-head of global FX & EM macro strategy at Goldman Sachs.

“It’s the nature of markets that once you’ve repriced the Fed curve, there’s a tendency to look elsewhere,” he said.

