ECB’s Muller Says Another ‘Substantial’ Hike Needed in December

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should deliver another “substantial” increase in interest rates next month, according to Governing Council member Madis Muller.

October’s record inflation reading showed continued price pressures, said Muller, a hawkish official who also heads Estonia’s central bank.

“It’s clearly necessary to continue raising interest rates,” he told Bloomberg on Wednesday in Tallinn. “I think that the December decision should still mean a substantial additional increase in interest rates.”

Muller said he’d consider moves of 50 or 75 basis points to be substantial.

Speaking about the ECB’s cheap long-term loans to commercial banks, he said it would be “logical” for some to repay them early after the interest costs were raised.

