(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Madis Muller said data over the coming weeks may be sufficient to confirm the slowdown in inflation by the time policymakers set borrowing costs in June.

“It can’t be ruled out that by June, when the ECB Governing Council again gathers to discuss monetary policy, that might be the moment where there might be enough confidence and it is possible to start reducing interest rates,” the Estonian official told reporters Tuesday in Tallinn.

NOTE: ECB officials are converging around June to begin lowering rates

