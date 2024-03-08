(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Madis Muller said inflation in the euro area is gradually approaching the 2% target, but officials still need more confidence that the trend will persist.

The ECB still needs “firmer confirmation that the trend of falling prices will continue before starting with interest-rate cuts,” the Estonian central banker said Friday. Policymakers are also closely monitoring the “vigorous increase in average wages in the euro area,” he said.

Muller also said:

Pay increases close to 5% would make it more difficult for inflation to slow

A sharp drop in energy prices will help ease prices

There are signs optimism is returning to economy

--With assistance from Aaron Eglitis.

