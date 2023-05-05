May 5, 2023
ECB’s Muller Says Latest Interest-Rate Hike Won’t Be the Last
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area inflation is still far above the European Central Bank’s 2% target, indicating that Thursday’s quarter-point increase in interest rates won’t be the last, according to Governing Council member Madis Muller.
- “In light of what we know now, this means that yesterday’s rate hike decision will not be the last,” Muller said in a blog post
- Inflation has decelerated in recent months, but there’s no sign yet of a clear slowdown in core price gains
- NOTE: ECB Vows More Hiking to Come After Slowing Tightening Pace
