(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area inflation is still far above the European Central Bank’s 2% target, indicating that Thursday’s quarter-point increase in interest rates won’t be the last, according to Governing Council member Madis Muller.

  • “In light of what we know now, this means that yesterday’s rate hike decision will not be the last,” Muller said in a blog post
  • Inflation has decelerated in recent months, but there’s no sign yet of a clear slowdown in core price gains
