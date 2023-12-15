(Bloomberg) -- Markets are getting ahead of themselves in betting that the European Central Bank will start cutting interest rates in the first half of next year, according to Governing Council member Madis Muller.

“There is no reason to consider either an additional increase in interest rates or a reduction in interest rates in the near future,” the Estonian central banker said Friday.

“Now, above all, it is necessary to patiently wait before the next decisions for clearer signs that the inflation rate in the euro area will indeed fall permanently to 2% within a reasonable period of time,” he said. “At the same time, it is hard to believe that the central bank can achieve such a sense of confidence as quickly as investors in the financial markets are currently expecting.”

The ECB on Thursday held rate for a second consecutive meeting, with President Christine Lagarde saying policymakers mustn’t get complacent following the recent slump in inflation toward 2% and signaling that investor bets on imminent interest-rate reductions may be premature.

Speaking in local radio Aripaev, Muller reinforced that view, saying that it’s “a little early to celebrate a victory over inflation” and that investor expectations for a first-half rate cut are “a bit optimistic” and “a bit premature.”

