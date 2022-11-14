(Bloomberg) -- Germany and France’s central bank chiefs called on governments to step up efforts to complete European plans for a capital markets union in a bid to spur investment and remove cross-border barriers.

The European Union first began working on a continent-wide financial system in 2015, but progress proved sluggish despite several attempts to inject new impetus.

That is a handicap at a time when private capital is needed for long-term challenges related to digital transformation, the climate and aging populations, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel and Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a joint editorial published in newspapers Les Echos and Handelsblatt.

“Events like Brexit, the pandemic or, most recently, Russia’s war against Ukraine may have delayed efforts in this area and pushed the issue somewhat into the background,” the central bankers said. “On the contrary, we must more than ever accelerate on energy transition, and therefore we need the financial resources provided by a Green CMU.”

‘Strategic Autonomy’

Completing the union could improve financial stability by diversifying funding sources and increasing risk-sharing through greater equity financing, they said. They also called it a matter of “strategic autonomy” to help Europe compete for domestic and foreign investment, and a potential solution for the funding problems faced by startups.

“Further progress would benefit the citizens of Europe,” Nagel and Villeroy said. “We should consider the project less from a technical standpoint, the ‘how’, and more as a matter of great importance for the economy as a whole.”

