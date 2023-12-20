Dec 20, 2023
ECB’s Nagel Cautions Investors Betting on Rate Cuts: T-Online
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Joachim Nagel said investors should be careful when betting on lower borrowing costs in the euro zone.
“There’s a high likelihood that the peak in interest rates has been reached,” Nagel said in an interview with T-Online posted Wednesday on the Bundesbank website. “To all those speculating on an imminent rate cut I say: Careful, others have miscalculated before.”
The German official also said borrowing costs will have to remain at a plateau for now so the impact of tighter monetary policy can unfold.
