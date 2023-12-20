(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Joachim Nagel said investors should be careful when betting on lower borrowing costs in the euro zone.

“There’s a high likelihood that the peak in interest rates has been reached,” Nagel said in an interview with T-Online posted Wednesday on the Bundesbank website. “To all those speculating on an imminent rate cut I say: Careful, others have miscalculated before.”

The German official also said borrowing costs will have to remain at a plateau for now so the impact of tighter monetary policy can unfold.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.