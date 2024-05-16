(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Joachim Nagel said the narrower interest-rate spread in the new operational framework might provide undesirable incentives for lenders.

Lowering the spread between the main refinancing and the deposit facility rate to 15 basis points from 50 now “has the potential to reduce the opportunity cost and provide incentives to shift from market to central-bank funding,” Nagel said Thursday.

“The good thing is: We have enough time to observe how market activity evolves over the coming years,” he told a conference in Konstanz, Germany.

The ECB published the results of the 15-month long revamp of its framework in mid-March, largely preserving the current system of steering interest rates while trying to give banks more of a say over how much liquidity they need to operate.

The deposit facility rate, the floor of the rate corridor that’s currently at a record-high 4%, will remain the benchmark to steer monetary policy. But the ECB will tolerate deviations from it as long as such movements “do not blur the signal about the intended monetary policy stance.”

Some officials hope this will also open the door to a revival of the interbank market, so the ECB doesn’t turn into a “lender of first resort” for banks. But critics say the reduced 15 basis-point spread is too small for market activity to return. Some policymakers also pushed for a wider spread.

Nagel acknowledged that “rate volatility may become a problem (only) if it adversely affects the transmission mechanism of monetary policy to a relevant extent.” But he also said the ECB has “to evaluate the trade-off between the potential reduction of volatility and less market activity with possibly higher collateral transformation.”

Pointing to the scheduled review of the new framework in 2026, he said the ECB will “closely monitor” the development of money-market activity, including in the medium-term segment, and possible fluctuations of short-term interest rates and their influence on the transmission of monetary policy.

