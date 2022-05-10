(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should begin lifting interest rates from record lows in July if new forecasts next month continue to point to a strong inflation outlook, according to Governing Council member Joachim Nagel.

“As inflation in the euro area continues to run high, we need to act,” Nagel said Tuesday in a speech in Eltville, Germany. He sees net bond purchases being halted at the end of June, and “will advocate a first step normalizing ECB interest rates in July.”

The Bundesbank chief said the risk of acting too late “is increasing notably,” urging central bankers not to cling to old narratives on inflation as the global economic backdrop shifts. Like several of his colleagues recently, he argued that a return to the price dynamics seen before Russia invaded Ukraine is unlikely.

As the euro zone faces record inflation -- driven partly by the war but also by pandemic-related supply constraints -- ECB officials are increasingly coalescing around a rate hike in July. While Nagel’s remarks are in line with his hawkish stance, even colleagues who’re typically more dovish -- like Finland’s Olli Rehn -- back such a move.

At the same time, Nagel argued that any changes should be “foreseeable, gradual, and data-dependent,” to allow debtors to cope better with higher borrowing costs. That makes it all the more pertinent to act promptly.

“Delaying a monetary-policy turnaround is a risky strategy,” he said. “The more inflationary pressures spread, the greater the need for a very strong and abrupt interest rate hike.”

