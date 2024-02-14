ECB’s Nagel Says Inflation Is on Track But Not There Yet

(Bloomberg) -- History suggests that it’s worse to loosen monetary policy too soon than too late, according to European Central Bank Governing Council member Joachim Nagel.

“From past experience, it was often more painful if you lowered interest rates too early and then possibly ran into another phase in which prices rose and you then had to take countermeasures,” the Bundesbank chief told Bloomberg on the sidelines of an event in the east German city of Leipzig.

“This means a higher price in the end in economic terms,” he said, urging officials to be patient in assessing the situation.

Policymakers including Nagel are signaling that a first cut in borrowing costs is unlikely before June, with many still wary about the potential for wage increases to fuel a resurgence in price pressures. Stronger-than-expected US inflation data Tuesday highlighted the enduring risks for central banks.

“It’s a more effective strategy to be more robust, to stay at a certain interest-rate level for longer and then only to take action at a later point in time,” Nagel said.

While he said the inflation picture is improving, he stressed that there’s further to go before officials can be satisfied.

“Numbers are going in the right direction,” Nagel said. Even so, the data is “not where we want to be.”

He said the ECB will meet its 2% goal for price growth in 2025 at the latest, and that he’s not concerned about falling short of that goal.

“The price trend, especially in the service sector, still seems to be so strong,” Nagel said. “I’ll have to wait for the next figures, but I’m not so worried that we might undershoot the target.”

