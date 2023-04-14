(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Joachim Nagel said it’s definitely too early to call time on the euro zone’s most aggressive bout of monetary tightening.

“We are not pre-committed to future rate hikes, but we are committed to delivering price stability,” the Bundesbank president said Friday in a speech in Washington. “Thus, it’s certainly far too early to stop raising rates or even think about lowering them.”

The remarks chime with the German official’s fellow interest-rate-setters in Frankfurt as hopes grow that the recent banking turmoil won’t have a major negative impact on the euro area.

With inflation — particularly underlying price pressures — still elevated, some policymakers are mulling a fourth consecutive half-point rate increase when the ECB next sets borrowing costs on May 4.

Nagel said tightening to date — 350 basis points since last summer — has yet to be completely felt beyond money and capital market rates. Describing the major part of the impact on inflation as “still in the pipeline,” he estimated:

The degree of pass-through in loan rates is about 80%

On loan volumes, it’s approximately 40%

For GDP, it’s close to 30%

For inflation, it’s roughly 20%

“Risks to price stability are currently tilted to the upside,” Nagel said. “On that note, it’s not a given that we will return to price stability over the medium term.”

