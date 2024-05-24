(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is on track to lower borrowing costs at its next meeting, according to Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel.

“If the situation stays as it is now and the projections don’t say something completely different — but I don’t assume that — then the probability increases that we will see the first interest-rate step,” he told reporters in Stresa.

Speaking at the sidelines of the meeting of Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank chiefs, he highlighted that even if there’s a June move, “it’s important to me that this decision is made in such a way that no autopilot can be derived from it.”

A reduction at the June 6 meeting has been broadly telegraphed, though ECB policymakers have mostly been vague on what happens after that. Nagel wouldn’t be drawn on the topic and also evaded a question on the likely size of a first move. ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos earlier this week suggested a quarter-point move would be appropriate, a step anticated by markets.

Nagel spoke the day after a key gauge showed that euro-area wages failed to slow at the start of 2024. The Bundesbank chief still sounded upbeat on the medium-term development, saying that he expected wage growth to slow down.

