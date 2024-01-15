ECB’s Nagel Says Rate Cuts Can ‘Maybe’ Wait for the Summer Break

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Joachim Nagel suggested summer may be an appropriate juncture to begin to consider lowering borrowing costs, highlighting that it remains premature to discuss the issue now.

“Maybe we can wait for the summer break or whatever but I don’t want to speculate,” the Bundesbank chief told Bloomberg Television, highlighting that officials will remain data-dependent. “I think it’s too early to talk about cuts.”

President Christine Lagarde has said rate reductions will begin once policymakers are convinced inflation is headed back to the 2% goal — something Nagel embraced. Most say that means waiting for crucial data on wages that are only likely to come around May, making June the earliest meeting at which the deposit rate could be lowered from its current level of 4%.

Chief economist Philip Lane echoed that sentiment, saying that lowering borrowing costs isn’t something the ECB will be discussing any time soon, and that recalibrating rates too quickly can be “self-defeating.”

Markets disagree. They’re pricing six quarter-point moves in 2024, starting as early as April. Economists expect four cuts this year, with the first one coming in June, according to a Bloomberg poll.

“The markets from time to time are optimistic. sometimes they are overly optimistic,” Nagel said Monday in Davos. “I have a different view.”

Next week’s ECB policy gathering is likely to see borrowing costs stay on hold, with officials reluctant to declare victory over inflation.

Indeed, Vice President Luis de Guindos reckons the slowdown in consumer-price growth will be less pronounced this year. Inflation quickened to 2.9% from a year ago last month. A monthly gauge of consumer expectations is due Tuesday.

For Nagel, price gains remain elevated and geopolitical challenges abound — particularly from the Middle East, where shipping disruptions risk roiling supply chains.

“Inflation is too high,” he said. “We’re living in a very uncertain world.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.