(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank may be better off easing monetary policy gradually, according to Governing Council member Joachim Nagel, who also doesn’t want to rush a first cut in borrowing costs.

“When we’re talking about financial markets, it’s often better to do things like that in a gradual manner,” he told Bloomberg Television on Friday. “I think a gradual approach, often in a theoretical understanding, has a better outcome.”

The hawkish Bundesbank president warned earlier against succumbing to the temptation of lowering interest rates too soon — a mistake he said could require more painful action in the future. Before acting, he’s keen to see data on wages and profits due only in the second quarter.

The timing of the ECB’s first cut is a focus for investors, who reckon June is the likeliest starting point. Traders had only recently been betting on the spring.

“I’m more comfortable about that,” Nagel said, of the shift in the market’s thinking.

While some policymakers in Frankfurt would like an earlier move, others want more reassurance that inflation is headed back to the 2% target. Nagel falls squarely into the latter camp — despite the economy in his homeland struggling amid a deepening industrial slump and in need of a shot in the arm.

Turning to comments earlier Friday by his Austrian counterpart, Robert Holzmann, that the ECB is only likely to reduce rates once the Federal Reserve has done so as well, Nagel wasn’t supportive of such an approach.

“We’re doing monetary policy for the euro zone,” he said. “So I have to look what the numbers tell me in the euro zone.”

