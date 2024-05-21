(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Joachim Nagel sees a positive trend in euro-area salaries, but urged caution on interest rates after a likely first cut in June.

“I expect wage growth to moderate as inflation continues to recede,” the Bundesbank president told Handelsblatt and other European newspapers in a joint interview published Tuesday. “For now, developments seem to be heading in the right direction.”

While a first reduction in three weeks is “plausible” if incoming data and new projections confirm policymakers’ expectations, the ECB mustn’t rush into additional monetary easing, Nagel said. “We should not cut rates hastily and jeopardize what we have achieved.”

His comments come two days before the ECB publishes first-quarter wage numbers that it deems crucial in assessing underlying price dynamics. Growth in negotiated salaries probably failed to slow significantly, according to data from the bloc’s largest economies.

Despite his optimism on salaries, Nagel called for continued vigilance in monitoring their development.

“Stronger wage growth may translate into stronger price pressures,” he said. “We have to keep a close eye on wage growth, companies’ profit margins, and their impact.”

While a first rate cut in June looks like a done deal, it’s unclear what will happen after that – even if officials from both side of the Governing Council’s spectrum appear to be converging around three 25 basis-point decreases this year.

Nagel highlighted that uncertainty is “still high,” so “even if rates are lowered for the first time in June, that does not mean we will cut rates further” in subsequent meetings. “We are not on auto-pilot,” he said.

His cautious remarks echo comments by Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel last week, when she cautioned against the “risk of easing prematurely.”

In April, Nagel told Bloomberg that even after a possible first move at the next meeting, borrowing costs must remain restrictive to damp demand and finish bringing consumer-price growth back to target. Inflation held steady at 2.4% in April.

