Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel urged his European Central Bank colleagues to get on with raising interest rates from all-time lows in the face of stubbornly high inflation.

“The window of opportunity that opened up for initial monetary policy actions is closing slowly, and we need to see that we get something done this year,” Nagel, one of the ECB’s most-hawkish officials, told a conference Friday.

He said he “doesn’t buy the argument that monetary policy needs to show restraint just because the overall economic situation is difficult.”

The ECB is caught between record euro-zone inflation of 7.5% -- almost four times its target -- and an economic-growth outlook that’s souring rapidly due to the Ukraine war and worsening supply-chain snarls in Asia.

Nagel said the data “speak for themselves,” and waiting any longer would risk stoking inflation expectations, possibly requiring a more forceful reaction later on. He refused to offer additional guidance on the path for rates.

While some distance behind the likes of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England in exiting stimulus and boosting borrowing costs, ECB policy makers have signaled rates may rise as early as July.

Speaking earlier Friday, Bank of France chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in Paris that the deposit rate -- currently -0.5% -- may be back above zero before this year if Europe’s economy doesn’t suffer another setback.

Elsewhere, Slovenia’s Bostjan Vasle told a panel discussion in Croatia that he sees ECB rate liftoff “already before the summer” as appropriate.

Money markets are pricing in a quarter-point increase in July and on Friday raised bets on the pace of tightening beyond that -- seeing two more moves of that size by October.

“There’s no point in debating” when and how quickly rates will rise, Nagel said. The ECB would first decide to end large-scale asset purchases and then see about next steps. “We will make that dependent on data available in June.”

What’s true is that “the time of being confronted with negative interest rates will soon have passed,” he said. “Markets have understood that message quite well.”

