(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will deliver another “robust” interest-rate increase next month, though it’s premature to settle on its size just yet, according to Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel.

Inflation data due before the Governing Council’s Dec. 14-15 meeting and new economic projections through 2025 will be key to determining whether a third straight 75 basis-point hike is needed to tackle record inflation, or whether a half-point step is sufficient, Nagel told journalists in Frankfurt.

Either way, the ECB’s efforts on rates should be complemented by a reduction in the stash of bonds it bought as stimulus during recent crises, starting early next year, he said.

“I need to take a look at the December figures -- it would be too hasty to commit to how big the next rate hike could be,” Nagel said. “We started robustly and will have to be robust again in December, always dependent on data.”

Debates about the exact size of the ECB’s next step “aren’t really helpful” at this point, he said, describing moves of 50 basis points as also “strong.”

After the most aggressive monetary tightening in its history -- 200 basis points in four months -- the ECB is entering a new phase that’s shaping up to be more complex. Policymakers must weigh their action so far as the 19-nation euro-zone economy struggles to avoid a recession. They’ll also assess the effect of the recent respite in energy costs, and will have to factor in efforts to shrink the balance sheet.

President Christine Lagarde has already promised that the ECB will set the “key principles” of unwinding its largest bond program, the APP, in December. Nagel said he’ll push for a decision to start the process -- known as quantitative tightening -- early next year.

It’s important “that this reduction in the balance sheet takes place gradually and in a way that’s assessable for markets,” he said. “I could imagine that bonds maturing under the APP simply aren’t replaced, but that’s a decision we’ll take at our December meeting. I see good support in the Governing Council.”

Asked whether the speed of QT could turn into a bargaining chip when deciding on the size of upcoming rate hikes, Nagel said “for me, it’s important that the balance sheet reduction starts.”

At the same time, he refused to be drawn on where rates will ultimately settle because euro-area inflation -- at 10.6% -- is too far from the 2% goal and the outlook too uncertain.

Nagel said fresh projections from staff at euro-area central banks and the ECB will be interesting to analyze, even if current market indicators may offer better guidance.

“Forecasts for 2025 must certainly be treated with caution,” he said. “But what’s interesting is of course the outlook for next year and 2024, especially the deviations from the September forecast. That’s the decisive factor for me.”

Nagel said inflation in Germany, the region’s largest economy, will likely average more than 8.5% this year and top 7% in 2023. While the economy will probably see a “mild” recession next year, “there’s no indication from today’s perspective that it’ll turn into a hard landing.”

Recent wage deals “fit the picture” and offer no reason for concern that a wage-price spiral is about to kick off, he said.

Nagel said that while the Bundesbank will have to dip into its provisions to stem losses related to the ECB’s policy shift, there are no signs it will need to be recapitalized.

