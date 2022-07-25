(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s new tool to limit undue financial-market stress as interest rates are lifted won’t fit all scenarios, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.

The Transmission Protection Instrument, unveiled last week as the ECB raised borrowing costs for the first time since 2011, will be used in particular situations and adjusted to fit them as they arise, the Latvian central bank chief said in an interview in Frankfurt.

Besides TPI, there are also flexible reinvestments from the 1.7 trillion euros ($1.7 trillion) of bonds bought during the ECB’s pandemic PEPP initiative -- considered a first line of defense against unwarranted market turbulence.

And TPI’s creation doesn’t mean the demise of the Outright Monetary Transactions program that followed ex-ECB President Mario Draghi’s pledge to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro, Kazaks said.

“There are specific instruments for specific situations,” Kazaks said. “TPI, in my view, plugs the gap between the PEPP reinvestment flexibility and OMT.”

The new tool was presented alongside a bigger-than-expected hike in rates as the ECB moved to confront record inflation. While work on TPI began months ago, its completion became more urgent after a selloff in indebted Italy’s bonds in June.

Echoing remarks by some of his colleagues, Kazaks said he hopes “we will not need to use TPI” -- just like the existence of Draghi’s OMT was enough in itself to calm investors.

A key difference between the programs is the conditions countries would need to meet to be eligible for assistance under them.

TPI requires adherence to European spending limits and debt burdens that are deemed sustainable. OMT, by contrast, is stricter and would need governments to sign up to a politically toxic program from the euro area’s bailout fund.

Exactly how the new program will be used hasn’t been defined, with President Christine Lagarde saying the Governing Council is reserving some discretion.

“I don’t think that it would be necessary to come up with very detailed and specific manuals on each and every situation that may arise,” Kazaks said. “You can’t forecast the future to the precise details.”

The comments suggest policy makers haven’t yet finalized the so-called legal act that would officially create the tool and define all its terms. It wouldn’t be the first time -- there’s also no documentation for OMT.

As for what constitutes fragmentation -- which is deemed unjustified divergence in euro members’ debt spreads -- there’s no definitive view.

“It’s not one single variable that would automatically switch on the program,” he said. “There is a set of variables and data that we look at. We will know fragmentation when we see it.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.