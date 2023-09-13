ECB’s New Forecasts to Show Inflation Above 3% in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s new economic estimates will show an inflation forecast for 2024 above 3%, according to a person familiar with the prediction.

The ECB’s June forecast saw 3% for 2024

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Aug. 31 that new inflation projections would be “similar to what we had in June”

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment

The new forecast was previously reported by Reuters

ECB’s two-day policy meeting starts Wednesday, rate decision due Thursday at 2:15 p.m. in Frankfurt

