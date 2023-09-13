Sep 13, 2023
ECB’s New Forecasts to Show Inflation Above 3% in 2024
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s new economic estimates will show an inflation forecast for 2024 above 3%, according to a person familiar with the prediction.
- The ECB’s June forecast saw 3% for 2024
- ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Aug. 31 that new inflation projections would be “similar to what we had in June”
- An ECB spokesperson declined to comment
- The new forecast was previously reported by Reuters
- ECB’s two-day policy meeting starts Wednesday, rate decision due Thursday at 2:15 p.m. in Frankfurt
