(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank may only be 15 months away from introducing new longer-term loans and a permanent bond portfolio to ensure the euro-area economy is sufficiently funded, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Half the respondents say they expect the ECB’s balance sheet to start growing alongside the economy by the third quarter of next year — the milestone policymakers said would mark the beginning of a whole new way of running liquidity through financial markets.

Such a time line seems significantly more ambitious than the one officials envisaged when they presented a long-awaited revamp of the ECB’s framework last month. A progress review is foreseen only in 2026, although they said it could happen earlier if needed.

The new setup will be demand-driven and allow the ECB to operate with a smaller footprint once excess liquidity from past monetary stimulus initiatives has rolled off its books. While officials said bond holdings and longer lending operations commonly referred to as LTROs would be part of the plan, they haven’t offered any details on their design.

The majority of all surveyed economists see the ECB offering additional bank loans with a maturity of 7-12 months. A third each also envisage longer offerings of up to two and three years.

Some 52% say new LTROs will be limited in size. That would mean a departure from current policy that allows banks to borrow all the funds they ask for — and a return toward pre-crisis protocol where the ECB decided on how much to lend.

Three-quarters of respondents predict the price of these loans to be linked to the ECB’s main refinancing rate. Of those, 31% expect officials to demand a premium on that rate, 13% anticipate a discount.

Only 24% see the ECB using its deposit rate in longer-term lending — like it did during the pandemic to push money into the economy and keep the banking system afloat.

All economists expect a floating-rate system where the final price incorporates any changes to the policy rate over the life of the loan.

Survey participants also predict a gradual increase in borrowing from the ECB’s weekly refinancing operation, with the number of participating banks growing as well.

Right now, the ECB’s balance sheet still exceeds €6.6 trillion ($7.2 trillion), including €4.6 trillion of securities bought to counter deflation risks and the economic effects of the pandemic. Most of those assets are no longer replaced as they mature.

Surveyed economists predict total assets held by the ECB will shrink to €5.4 trillion before a new bond portfolio will be created.

All respondents expect central government securities to be part of the eventual mix, at least half also envisage the ECB to buy regional government debt and corporate bonds. Fewer see officials adding other asset classes they accept as collateral — such as ABS, unsecured or covered bank bonds.

A majority anticipates the average maturity of the new portfolio to be 3-5 years, with nearly 80% saying the eligible lifetime of bonds will be capped at 10 years or below.

Two-thirds of economists don’t expect the ECB to announce a target size for its holdings once buying starts. Those that do, see it at €650 billion.

