(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s new top regulatory official said she will push lenders to come up with more detailed plans for how they would respond to emerging risks that could hurt their business.

“Many of the issues dominating today’s headlines were inconceivable a decade ago,” Claudia Buch said in her first speech as chair of the ECB’s Supervisory Board. “This underscores the need for banks not only to respond to emerging risks, but to anticipate them too.”

European banks are already contending with the fallout from wars in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as digital technology that has turbocharged bank runs. The ECB is also driving lenders to improve their grasp of risks from cyber attacks, rising interest rates as well as the effects of climate change and the transition to a more sustainable economy.

“This high degree of uncertainty cannot be captured by classical risk models,” Buch said in a speech in Brussels. “A holistic view of the new risk landscape requires the use of scenarios, improvements in data and measurement, and a close interaction between bank-level and macro-level analysis.”

While banks build so-called overlays of additional loss provisions for risks they can’t fully analyze, their approaches differ and many “lack the required risk sensitivity,” said Buch. The ECB called for improvements and is conducting a fresh review to ensure compliance, she added.

In a nod to recent bank failures in other jurisdictions, Buch said that the ECB will pay close attention to governance and risk management as well as financial strength metrics.

“Banks need to be well-capitalized to deal with unforeseen events,” she said. “It is ultimately only capital that can absorb adverse shocks and allow banks to continue lending in times of stress.”

