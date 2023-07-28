(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area inflation remains persistent but the European Central Bank’s next interest-rate decisions are no long as obvious, Governing Council member Madis Muller said in a day after the bank increased rates by another quarter point.

  • The euro area’s near-term economic-growth outlook seems more pessimistic than a few months ago, Muller said
  • Inflationary pressure from food prices is likely to ease in 2H 2023
