The European Central Bank will hold next week’s Governing Council meeting in a fully virtual format after Covid-19 infections in Germany surged to record levels, according to a person familiar with the decision.

While central bankers have attended meetings of the Frankfurt-based institution in person in recent months, a seminar in early December was held remotely. Staff will continue to work from home until March 21 under current plans, in line with German government regulations.

Daily infections in Europe’s largest economy show signs of peaking, yet intensive-care units remain stretched in parts of the country and Chancellor Olaf Scholz hasn’t ruled out tougher restrictions during Christmas. Germany’s also bracing for the spread of the omicron variant.

