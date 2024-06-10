59m ago
ECB’s Next Steps Depend on Inflation, Economy, Kazaks Tells TV3
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s next policy decisions will depend on how the economy and inflation will develop, Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said in an interview with Latvia’s TV3.
- Cautions that “inflation has a tendency to return”
- “The financial markets at the moment are pricing in one to two more cuts this year — we will see”
- “The good news is that we are starting to climb down” from the rate peak
