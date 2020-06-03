(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

  • All eyes are on Boris Johnson to help stem a no-deal Brexit in talks with the European Union -- or risk hobbling the U.K. economy’s shaky recovery from coronavirus
  • The European Central Bank might have only one option to avoid market backlash in its decision tomorrow, the Bank of Canada’s new chief assumes his role under a heap of debt and China’s central bankers are trying to fix a decades-old credit conundrum
  • The Swiss economy slumped the most in at least four decades as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with private consumption and investment plummeting
  • Bloomberg Economics estimates that 10% of Europe’s labor supply could be unlocked as schools and nurseries reopen. Whether that translates into a 10% boost to economic activity will depend on whether parents feel it’s safe to send their children back to school and they have jobs to return to
  • Ukraine wears the “nanny state” label proudly in a bid to draw in post-virus investors
  • Korea plans to issue $19 billion in bonds to help fund an extra budget. Meanwhile, Germany’s stimulus talks slow and one-third of a record U.S. unemployment payout hasn’t arrived
  • Millions more U.S. jobs are in jeopardy, Bloomberg Economics estimates
  • Alternative gauges show that economic activity in China is back to about 80%-85% of pre-virus levels, according to Bloomberg Economics analysis
  • Australia’s economy is ending almost three decades of expansion, contracting in the first quarter as household spending collapsed
  • Turkish policy makers are pumping money into the economy at the fastest pace in over a decade to contain the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, a move that risks weakening the currency and stoking inflation

