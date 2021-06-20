(Bloomberg) -- A digital euro would help guard consumers’ privacy and protect the region’s monetary sovereignty from competing cryptocurrencies, the Financial Times cited European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta as saying.

Panetta, who is overseeing the development of the digital currency, said in an interview with the paper that one of the main reasons for the project was to counter the spread of digital coins created by other nations and companies.

Privacy will be better protected if the central bank is involved in digital payments, “because we are not like private companies,” he said in the report. The bank has no commercial interest in storing, managing, “let alone abusing,” data of users, the newspaper cited Panetta as saying.

The ECB’s recent consultation on a digital euro reported that greatest concern was that the currency would erode their privacy, the FT reported.

NOTE: Lagarde Says ECB Could Have Digital Currency Within Four Years

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.