(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must be careful to avoid too much harm to growth as it keeps borrowing costs high to wring inflation out of the economy, Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta said.

In his debut speech on monetary policy after taking up his role a month ago, the former ECB Executive Board member stuck with his long-time dovish tone, just as consumer-price data show initial signs of a synchronized slowdown across the region.

“Disinflation is well under way,” Panetta said in Rome. “We need to avoid unnecessary damage to economic activity and risks to financial stability, which would ultimately jeopardize price stability.”

Most ECB policymakers have been at pains to insist on the need for borrowing costs to stay high in order to ensure cost pressures fully abate. Investors are less convinced, having already fully priced in an interest-rate cut as soon as April.

The most recent data have only served to encourage them. Panetta spoke just after the publication of numbers showing euro-zone inflation slowed more than any economist anticipated. Price growth in Italy itself is now at only 0.7% — far below the 2% targeted by officials.

Officials acknowledge that the impact of rate increases on the economy is mounting, though they’re currently anticipating stagnation rather than any prolonged slump. Panetta said that the fallout will intensify.

“The pass-through of monetary policy impulses into financing conditions is proving to be stronger than expected,” he warned. “The ECB’s monetary tightening has so far only produced some of its effects and – based on past experience – is likely to continue to dampen demand.”

Panetta also addressed the prospect of accelerating the shrinkage of the ECB’s balance sheet.

President Christine Lagarde said this week that the Governing Council may begin discussing a faster wind-down of its portfolio of bonds bought up during the pandemic. While that could pressure Italy in bond markets, Panetta chose to focus on the economic impact.

“We need to proceed cautiously,” he said. “Having raised our policy interest rates to a level that wouldv restore price stability, a sharp reduction in the Eurosystem’s balance sheet, after the rapid reduction of recent months could have a contractionary effect on the economy that would not be justified by the inflation outlook.”

