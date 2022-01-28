(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:

The European Central Bank is still more than one and a half years away from raising interest rates, according to economists polled by Bloomberg

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell fired the starting gun for potentially the biggest and fastest tightening of global monetary policy in years Powell may consider the first half-point interest-rate increase in more than two decades later this year if he needs a “shock and awe” approach

President Vladimir Putin backs a Russian government proposal to tax and regulate mining of cryptocurrencies, rejecting the central bank’s proposal to ban it completely, according to three people familiar with the matter

Traders are boosting bets for higher borrowing costs, with money markets now expecting almost five interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve this year and four from the Bank of England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is resurrecting a proposal to eliminate the value-added tax from energy bills as ministers consider ways to alleviate the growing cost-of-living crisis in Britain

The case for the Bank of England to raise interest rates has strengthened following an unexpected surge of inflation in December

U.S. economic growth accelerated by more than forecast last quarter Strong demand and limited supply led to a historic jump in the value of the U.S. housing stock to $43.4 trillion

Argentina and the International Monetary Fund have reached an understanding on when the nation will achieve a balanced primary budget, marking a first key step to renegotiating more than $40 billion of debt, according to people familiar with the talks

Bloomberg Economics forecasts total pandemic purchases by G-7 central banks will drop to about $330 billion from over $8 trillion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.