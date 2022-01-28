Jan 28, 2022
ECB’s Path, Fed’s Starting Gun, Crypto in Russia: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The European Central Bank is still more than one and a half years away from raising interest rates, according to economists polled by Bloomberg
- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell fired the starting gun for potentially the biggest and fastest tightening of global monetary policy in years
- Powell may consider the first half-point interest-rate increase in more than two decades later this year if he needs a “shock and awe” approach
- President Vladimir Putin backs a Russian government proposal to tax and regulate mining of cryptocurrencies, rejecting the central bank’s proposal to ban it completely, according to three people familiar with the matter
- Traders are boosting bets for higher borrowing costs, with money markets now expecting almost five interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve this year and four from the Bank of England
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is resurrecting a proposal to eliminate the value-added tax from energy bills as ministers consider ways to alleviate the growing cost-of-living crisis in Britain
- The case for the Bank of England to raise interest rates has strengthened following an unexpected surge of inflation in December
- U.S. economic growth accelerated by more than forecast last quarter
- Strong demand and limited supply led to a historic jump in the value of the U.S. housing stock to $43.4 trillion
- Argentina and the International Monetary Fund have reached an understanding on when the nation will achieve a balanced primary budget, marking a first key step to renegotiating more than $40 billion of debt, according to people familiar with the talks
- Bloomberg Economics forecasts total pandemic purchases by G-7 central banks will drop to about $330 billion from over $8 trillion
