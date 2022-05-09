2h ago
ECB’s Rate Hike, Russian Oil Ban, Fed’s Inflation Woes: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- The European Central Bank should start raising borrowing costs in July to prevent inflation expectations becoming de-anchored, said Governing Council member Olli Rehn
- Stagflation isn’t the most likely economic outcome for the euro area, even as the war in Ukraine slows growth and speeds inflation, according to ECB President Christine Lagarde
- The ECB should raise interest rates two to three times in small increments this year to tackle inflation, according to Governing Council member Robert Holzmann
- Leaders of the Group of Seven most industrialized countries pledged to ban the import of Russian oil in response to President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine
- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said it would take time to phase out imports of Russian oil
- Hungary continued to block a European Union proposal that would ban Russian oil imports, according to people familiar with the talks
- Fed officials stressed their determination to curb inflation, with one saying nothing was off the table, including a 75 basis-point hike
- The Fed’s effort to tame inflation has some investors worried that a recession is inevitable
- Bill Gates said rates are likely to rise enough to cause a global economic slowdown, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic
- Struggling U.K. assets look set for more pain after the Bank of England warned of recession in the most downbeat outlook of any major central bank
- U.S. hiring advanced at a robust pace, yet a smaller labor force may intensify pressure to boost wages even more to bring back workers
- Russia narrowly avoided a debt default last week, but markets are still priced like it’s on the brink
- The Russian invasion of Ukraine has spurred a rush of loans to help tiny Moldova defray the economic hit from the war raging next door
- China’s exports and imports struggled in April as worsening Covid outbreaks cut demand, undermined production and disrupted logistics in the world’s second-largest economy
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.