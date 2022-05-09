(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank should start raising borrowing costs in July to prevent inflation expectations becoming de-anchored, said Governing Council member Olli Rehn Stagflation isn’t the most likely economic outcome for the euro area, even as the war in Ukraine slows growth and speeds inflation, according to ECB President Christine Lagarde The ECB should raise interest rates two to three times in small increments this year to tackle inflation, according to Governing Council member Robert Holzmann

Leaders of the Group of Seven most industrialized countries pledged to ban the import of Russian oil in response to President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said it would take time to phase out imports of Russian oil Hungary continued to block a European Union proposal that would ban Russian oil imports, according to people familiar with the talks

Fed officials stressed their determination to curb inflation, with one saying nothing was off the table, including a 75 basis-point hike The Fed’s effort to tame inflation has some investors worried that a recession is inevitable Bill Gates said rates are likely to rise enough to cause a global economic slowdown, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic

Struggling U.K. assets look set for more pain after the Bank of England warned of recession in the most downbeat outlook of any major central bank

U.S. hiring advanced at a robust pace, yet a smaller labor force may intensify pressure to boost wages even more to bring back workers

Russia narrowly avoided a debt default last week, but markets are still priced like it’s on the brink

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has spurred a rush of loans to help tiny Moldova defray the economic hit from the war raging next door

China’s exports and imports struggled in April as worsening Covid outbreaks cut demand, undermined production and disrupted logistics in the world’s second-largest economy

