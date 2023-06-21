(Bloomberg) -- Finnish central bank Governor Olli Rehn joined the race for the president of the Nordic country in the next year’s election, taking immediate leave from his duties.

Rehn, 61, who is also a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council since 2018, will not be available to conduct his official duties while being on leave, the Finnish central bank said in a statement on Wednesday. Rehn has appointed Bank of Finland board member Tuomas Valimaki to the ECB position, with full voting rights.

“I feel that I have the experience and vision to lead Finland’s foreign and security policy,” Rehn told reporters in Helsinki on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Finland’s former foreign minister Pekka Haavisto announced his presidential bid, which is his third attempt after also running in 2012 and 2018. The election will be held early next year with the first ballot expected in January.

In a poll last month by public broadcaster YLE, 28% of respondents backed Haavisto, with 15% support for Rehn and 13% backing for the head of Finnish Foreign Policy Institute Mika Aaltola.

The Bank of Finland said that during Rehn’s leave and any leave of absence, Deputy Governor Marja Nykanen will be Acting Governor.

Incumbent Sauli Niinisto has served out the maximum two six-year terms in office. While he has only limited influence on domestic policy in the mainly figurehead role, Niinisto became the architect behind Finland’s and Sweden’s applications to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prior to his current roles, Rehn served as the European Commissioner until 2014, followed by the position of economy minister in 2015-2016.

(Updates with details on Rehn’s substitutes.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.