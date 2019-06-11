(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is willing to cut interest rates, resume bond purchases or strengthen its promises to keep borrowing costs low if necessary to battle economic weakness, policy maker Olli Rehn said.

“The Governing Council is determined to act and stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate,” Rehn, who heads Finland’s central bank, said in Helsinki on Tuesday. He also said the ECB’s economic analysis at its policy meeting last week showed that the external risks to the euro area won’t fade in the near term.

“The global economy and global politics are surrounded by protracted uncertainty, reflecting, in particular, the expanded and heightened trade war in particular between the United States and China. This trade war is unlikely to subside any time soon, due to the underlying struggle between the two countries over technological and economic supremacy.”-- Olli Rehn, June 11

Rehn, who is considered a contender to succeed ECB President Mario Draghi in November, has repeatedly called for a review of the strategy for achieving price stability. On Tuesday, he said the euro zone’s economic slowdown and a drop in market-based inflation expectations have hampered progress toward the goal of inflation just under 2%.

He said any rate cuts could be accompanied by “possible mitigating measures” -- a reference to the debate over whether some bank reserves should be exempt from the negative deposit rate. Banks have complained that their profitability is being squeezed, and Draghi has said he’ll consider whether that could force them to pare back lending.

Rehn also said that “the Governing Council may, should economic developments so require, strengthen its forward guidance and its linkage to the achievement of the price-stability objective.”

The ECB’s decision last week to keep interest rates at current record lows until at least mid-2020, six months longer than originally pledged, “dispels some of the uncertainty surrounding the future interest rate path,” Rehn said.

