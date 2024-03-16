(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank Governing Council member Olli Rehn sees conditions emerging that will allow several reductions in borrowing costs this year, with the first such move due “near summer.”

“My view is that near the summer is the time to start easing the foot off the monetary-policy brake,” he told YLE TV1 in an interview on Saturday. “If inflation is sustainably stabilizing at 2%, and no adverse shocks — such as the energy crisis — emerge, I believe we have prerequisites to cut rates several times as the year progresses.”

ECB officials are closing in on a first reduction in interest rates in June — once they’re convinced consumer-price gains are returning durably to 2%. That’s shifting the debate to the policy path beyond, with some of Rehn’s colleagues already speculating on where borrowing costs are headed in the rest of 2024.

The most specific remarks came this week from Greece’s Yannis Stournaras, who told Bloomberg that he’d like to see two reductions before the ECB’s August break, followed by another two by year-end.

Asked about the rate path, Rehn said that he prefers a gradual assessment based on latest data.

“We have a lot of meetings and we can take decision meeting by meeting,” he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.