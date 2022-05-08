(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should start raising borrowing costs in July to prevent inflation expectations becoming de-anchored, said Governing Council member Olli Rehn.

“We are seeing signs of second-round effects,” Rehn said in an interview in Salzburg, Austria, where he attended the Global Europe seminar. “It’s important that we send a signal that these higher inflation expectations we are currently witnessing will not become entrenched.”

The Finnish central bank chief said it’s “reasonable that we will rather sooner, in my view in July, start raising rates in line with our normalization of monetary policy. And would expect that when autumn comes, we would be at zero.”

Faced with record inflation -- driven partly by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine -- ECB officials are increasingly coalescing around a July rate increase, with even historically more dovish Governing Council members like Rehn backing such a move.

At the same time, the prospect of the first hike in more than a decade is stoking concerns of a blowout in the bond yields of weaker euro-zone economies.

The ECB’s staff is current designing a backstop that would be available to use against debt-market stress caused by shocks outside the control of individual governments.

What “we would have in our toolbox in reserve” is “a kind of instrument that would help to counter possible unwarranted fragmentation of financial conditions in Europe,” Rehn said.

Still, he said he’d make “the case for outlining certain principles of an instrument without creating yet a legal instrument, because we don’t know the precise nature of the crisis.”

The Ukraine war on the euro area’s border is hampering the region’s rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. The ECB is due to publish new economic projections in June after already lowering its growth forecasts in March.

“We are seeing some stagflation tendencies,” Rehn said. The Governing Council should ensure that monetary decisions don’t derail economic growth, but at the same time avoid inflation becoming entrenched, Rehn said.

