European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel took to the airwaves to reassure her fellow Germans that inflation will slow again, hours before data set to show the fastest pace of price increases since the early 1990s.

“I can very well understand that many people have worries,” she told Germany’s ZDF national television broadcaster in a live interview. “We must understand that this has to do with an extraordinary economic situation,” she said, citing unusual base effects as well as increases in energy costs and raw materials for the surge.

Schnabel spoke in what appears to be an attempt by the ECB to control the message before the inflation data on Monday that the Bundesbank predicts could reach close to 6%. Hours earlier, an initial report from North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s biggest state, showed a jump to 5.1% using national methods of calculation.

“We expect that November will prove to be the peak,” she said. “We predict inflation will fall back below 2%,” the ECB’s target.

Schnabel, as the only native German speaker on the six-member Executive Board, has taken on the mantle of explaining ECB policies to the public in her home nation after a period of alienation there, with voters having become particularly embittered by the institution’s subzero policy.

Euro-zone data on Tuesday will probably reveal the fastest inflation since the creation of the single currency at the end of the 20th century, according to economists.

Schnabel herself is currently the most openly hawkish member of the Executive Board. She told Bloomberg last week that inflation risks are now “skewed to the upside.”

The ECB will soon take a crucial decision on the future of stimulus, determining the parameters of bond-buying policies after the scheduled end of its pandemic emergency program in March.

