(Bloomberg) -- The disinflation process recently seen in the euro area is likely to slow, according to European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel.

“We expect overall inflation to see a temporary uptick,” she told students Tuesday at University of Wuerzburg, Germany. “We’ll need two years to get inflation from 2.9% to 2%.”

Euro-area consumer prices are now at a fraction of their 10.6% peak last year, yet the final stretch to the ECB’s target is set to be more difficult. Schnabel, who compares this effort with the “last mile” of a long-distance run, said the reason for inflation’s persistence is a strong labor market — which is fueling wages — and stubbornly strong prices in services.

The ECB has likely concluded its most aggressive tightening cycle after hiking ten consecutive times. Investors are betting that policymakers will cut rates as soon as April. Hawkish officials have rejected that notion, saying it’s too early to talk about lowering borrowing costs, and that it may even take another rate increase to tame consumer-price growth.

Speaking at a separate event in Oporto, Governing Council member Mario Centeno — who is among the more dovish policymakers — said that there’s a “high probability we reached the maximum level of nominal rates.”

He also reiterated that “inflation is falling at a much higher pace than the pace at which it rose.”

Schnabel isn’t convinced and said the ECB needs to stay vigilant, adding that longer-term inflation expectations continue to signal some upside risks.

