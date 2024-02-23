(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank staff modeling suggests that the euro zone may now have weathered the greatest impact of its interest-rate hikes, according to Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel.

Speaking to an audience at Bocconi University in Milan, the institution’s official in charge of markets said that there are signs that the economy is bottoming out after an unprecedented tightening campaign to bring inflation under control.

“Our models tend to suggest the peak impact of monetary tightening may now behind us,” the hawkish German official said on Friday.

The prospect that the ECB judges that the intensity of pain inflicted on the economy is waning could embolden some officials to keep rates high as they ensure that consumer prices are under control. Schnabel even suggested that their “dream” of a “soft landing” may be in reach.

“We may be able to achieve that, this is something we’re working on,” she said. “We need to be cautious and there are reasons for the last mile to be more difficult.”

ECB officials will meet on March 7 as they question when they can lower rates without the danger that inflation will rebound.

One camp within the Governing Council wants to be sure price gains have been tamed and would prefer to start relaxing monetary policy around the middle of the year. Another, though, is pushing for an earlier move, likely in April. Markets are leaning toward June.

Data this week showed negotiated wage growth in the 20-nation euro zone dipped in the fourth quarter from a record high — reinforcing arguments to act sooner rather than later. Swifter easing would buoy the region’s economy, which is struggling to expand.

A separate survey published Friday by the ECB showed consumers’ expectations for inflation edged higher in January.

Speaking on Italy, Schnabel expressed surprise at how benign debt-market conditions have been for the country, noting that its bond spreads over safer assets haven’t spiked.

“They’ve been quite contained — which is remarkable,” she said. “Remember we have the steepest hiking cycle in the history of the euro area, and in spite of that, the spread remained contained.”

