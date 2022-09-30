(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said that even an economic slowdown in Europe may not be enough to tame inflation, urging more increases in borrowing costs.

Uncertainty about the persistence of price pressures continues to call for a “robust control” approach to monetary policy, Schnabel said Friday in a speech in Spain. Such a stance reduces the danger that medium- and long-term inflation expectations move further away from the 2% target, she said.

“A decline in real wages and a slowdown in aggregate demand may not materially ease current inflationary pressures,” Schnabel said. “Further increases in our key policy rates will be needed.”

The remarks come toward the end of a mammoth week for ECB speaking appearances. Officials generally concur on the need for further rates increases, with several of the more hawkish pushing for a repeat in October of this month’s historic three-quarter-point hike.

Despite rising recession risks, inflation is the driving force. It hit 10% in September in the 19-nation euro zone for the first time since the common currency was introduced, data earlier Friday showed.

For now, “the risks of a wage-price spiral are contained, provided inflation expectations remain anchored,” Schnabel said.

