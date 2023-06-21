(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said price gains are being fueled by corporate profits and higher salaries for workers — warning that careful monitoring is still needed to to keep price pressures on a downward trajectory.

Looking at the drivers of inflation, “you can see that domestic prices pressures are driven by both profits and wages,” Schnabel told a panel in Berlin.

“Now is where the decisive step comes. Now the question comes: So what is happening now? Are the firms going to absorb this increase in the wages in their profit margins or are they going to be able to again kind of pass it on to the consumers?” she said.

Investors are trying to gauge how much further officials will push interest rates amid what’s already the most aggressive bout of monetary tightening in the ECB’s history. Money-market traders are now pricing a 4% peak in the deposit rate for the first time since March. That would be up from 3.5% now.

Addressing the same event Wednesday, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said he’s “pretty much” confident that inflation will return to the 2% target, with firms’ ability to widen their margins falling.

He cautioned, however, that there’s “still a way to go.” What’s more, achieving that goal may mean some pain for the euro-zone economy. The bloc endured a mild winter recession but is expected to grow across 2023.

“We have to slow economic activity to bring inflation down,” Nagel said.

While both headline and core price growth — which strips out volatile elements like food and energy — have been on the wane, Schnabel said officials must remain alert to the danger of a resurgence.

“If wages rise faster than we thought and productivity growth doesn’t recover, then there is a risk that this could turn into such a wage-price spiral,” she said.

