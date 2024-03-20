(Bloomberg) -- The natural rate of interest may be on the rise due to long-term factors including the climate transition and shifts in geopolitics, according to European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel.

The rate, which neither stimulates nor restricts economic expansion and is often referred to as R*, is one gauge tracked by central bankers striving for the appropriate level of monetary policy.

A higher level for R* at present may suggest policy is less tight than thought, and borrowing costs may be lowered later or more cautiously. ECB President Christine Lagarde is continuing to signal that a first cut in euro-zone rates is likely in June.

“Protracted reversals in real interest rates have occurred repeatedly in history in the aftermath of large economic, political or social shocks,” Schnabel said Wednesday.

“We may now be facing such a turning point,” she told a conference in Frankfurt. “The exceptional investment needs arising from structural challenges related to the climate transition, the digital transformation and geopolitical shifts may have a persistent positive impact on the natural rate of interest.”

Some institutions have played down the importance of R*. The Bank for International Settlements said this month in its quarterly review that uncertainty over the subject suggests it’s “a blurry guidepost for assessing the monetary policy stance and hence the tightness of monetary policy, in particular at the current juncture.”

The ECB said in February’s economic bulletin that while estimates of R* in the euro area vary widely across a range of models, the median assessment has risen by about 30 basis points compared with levels prevailing before the pandemic in mid-2019.

It stressed, however, that “model uncertainty complicates the measurement of R* and its use as an indicator for monetary policy.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.