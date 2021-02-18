(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel warned her fellow policy makers last month that a rise in real yields internationally could hit the stock market.

“Stock prices could eventually become vulnerable to a rise in real yields globally,” she said in her market summary, according to the account of the Jan. 20-21 Governing Council meeting. “A more sustained rise in real rates could rapidly lower the relative attractiveness of equities and thereby pose the risk of a more broad-based repricing.”

The Governing Council saw it as essential to convey a commitment to “maintaining a steady presence in the markets to ensure favorable financing conditions,” and “that it continued to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, including the deposit facility rate.”

