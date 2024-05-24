(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank shouldn’t lower borrowing costs too rapidly as the retreat in euro-zone inflation is “bumpy,” according to Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel.

“I would caution against moving too quickly because there is a risk of cutting interest rates too fast,” she told ARD Plusminus and tagesschau.de in an interview that was only released in full on Friday. “And we should definitely avoid that.”

Schnabel warned that some elements of inflation “are proving persistent – especially domestic inflation, and services in particular.” While officials are satisfied with the wider slowdown in price growth, “the path back towards price stability is bumpy,” she said.

Click here for full interview

NOTE: ECB’s Schnabel Sees Modest Revival in Euro-Zone Economy

--With assistance from Alexander Weber.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.