(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should acknowledge that inflation is retreating, stop making excuses and consider interest-rate cuts as early as March, according to Governing Council member Edward Scicluna.

The Maltese central-bank chief urged his colleagues to be objective in assessing the latest price trends and loosen the “choker” on the economy, at least a little. Quarterly economic projections — updated for next month’s meeting — could help underpin any shift in policy, he said in an interview.

“March could be it for all I know,” said Scicluna, who comments publicly only rarely and is the first Governing Council member to raise the prospect of easing policy so soon. “We’ll see how many think that there’s no need to wait for June.”

A plunge in inflation to within sight of the 2% goal has left officials pondering when to start reversing the barrage of hikes enacted to wrest back control of prices. While the debate appears to be between April or June for an initial reduction, a majority is signaling a preference for the latter, when there’ll be more clarity on inflation.

March’s meeting, in just three weeks, has drawn little attention: Only one analyst polled by Bloomberg predicts a cut then. Traders see virtually no chance of a move either after ECB President Christine Lagarde warned Thursday against acting hastily.

Investors are, in fact, coming around to June. Bets in money markets suggest only a 50% chance of policy being loosened in April — a scenario that had been fully priced as recently as a month ago. Scicluna cautioned against dismissing markets.

“When we disagree I’d say be careful,” he said. “It could be that we’re not seeing certain things.”

Indeed, like investors, he’s focused on the retreat in inflation and struggles to comprehend fears of a potential resurgence.

“Yes, it could be bumpy” but “you should see the writing on the wall and admit objectively that the trend is going down,” he said. “If you want to make an argument not to cut rates, you’ll find many,” he added, pointing to tensions in the Middle East as one example.

“I don’t think it will have a spillover in the economic field,” Scicluna said. “You have to make a judgment, you don’t find these excuses.”

The main argument of officials pleading for patience is that a catch-up in pay in the 20-nation bloc following the spike in prices could yet reignite inflation. More detailed wage figures will be available by June, allowing a more informed decision.

Scicluna is less concerned on that front.

“Let’s face reality — of course, risks are flying all around us,” he said. “But when you get a comprehensive look at things, prices are falling.”

He sees the economy on course for a soft landing after just dodging a recession in the second half of 2023 — a view that was backed earlier Thursday by new European Commission forecasts for this year.

And with the deposit rate still at a record-high 4%, there’s room to make policy less restrictive.

“At a time when demand is falling, I believe you can let off the pedal a bit,” Scicluna said.

--With assistance from James Hirai.

