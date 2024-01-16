(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus said investors are too hopeful when it comes to the prospect of lowering interest rates imminently.

While the probability of a reduction in borrowing costs is growing as the year progresses, it may only happen somewhere around the summer, the Lithuanian official said in an interview. Markets currently price a first of six moves in the spring.

“If we don’t see any surprises that would change the data and the thinking, I’m positive about rate cuts this year,” Simkus said Tuesday in Vienna. “But I’m far less optimistic than markets about rate cuts in March or April.”

The remarks align with most ECB policymakers, who are inclined to wait for data due around May on wage developments in the 20-nation euro zone before sounding the all-clear on inflation.

Portugal’s Mario Centeno is the only rate-setter so far to float the idea of an earlier kickoff for cuts, saying he’s not concerned by the pay deals currently being negotiated.

A survey published Tuesday by the ECB backed the idea that inflation is in retreat, with consumers’ expectations for price gains plunging in November. While headline inflation picked up the following month, the slowdown seen before that is expected to resume — particularly as the economy flirts with a recession.

Echoing President Christine Lagarde last week, Simkus said it’s vital to be sure inflation is converging to the 2% target.

“Broadly we are in line with our expectations as we see broad-based disinflation,” he said. “But wage growth is still twice the long-term average.” The next figures on salaries are going to be “very important.”

