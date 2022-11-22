(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must lift interest rates by at least a half-point in December to tackle record inflation, according to Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus, who considers a larger move still an option.

While it’s clear that price growth remains too rapid and borrowing costs will have to rise further in 2023, it’s too early to settle on the size of the next move as officials will only get fresh economic forecasts at the Dec. 14-15 meeting, Simkus said in an interview. A decision on reducing the ECB’s bond portfolio will also play a role, he said.

“It’s clear that 50 basis points is a must,” the Lithuanian central bank chief said in Vienna. “Because we still see very strong inflation pressures and we need to dampen them as soon as possible to prevent a de-anchoring of inflation expectations. 75 is also possible.”

Without seeing the updated inflation and economic-growth projections, which will offer a first glimpse at 2025, “it’s a bit premature to make judgments,” he said.

After enacting 200 basis points of hikes since July -- the most aggressive monetary-tightening push in the ECB’s history -- rates will soon reach a level deemed to neither stimulate nor restrain the economy. That coincides with market hopes that the Federal Reserve may slow its own increases in borrowing costs after a softer inflation reading.

At the same time, however, the economy of the 19-nation euro zone is braced for a downturn driven by the upswing in energy costs since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel warned this week that it’s premature to determine the size of the next rate step, though said it will be “robust.” In contrast, Portugal’s Mario Centeno said Monday that he sees conditions in place for the pace of hikes to slow.

Like several of his Governing Council colleagues, Simkus indicated that an economic contraction won’t significantly alter the ECB’s course, saying “I don’t think it’s going to be deep and I’m sure that the recession on its own will not solve the inflation issue.”

Officials meeting next month are also due to agree on the key parameters for shrinking the bonds accumulated under earlier stimulus programs -- a process known as quantitative tightening. That could influence the debate on borrowing costs, Simkus said.

“You need a holistic point of view, not making judgment on one instrument without thinking what you’re going to do with the other,” he said. “I do not see them as substitutes, but of course they have some compensatory effects, i.e. synergies. If you’re more accommodative with one, you can make stronger moves with the other one.”

Simkus advocated a cautious, if relatively early, start to reducing the ECB’s bond stash.

“The sooner we start quantitative tightening, the better,” he said. “But in smaller steps, so that it can run somewhere in the background.”

He also cast doubt on expectations by economists in a Bloomberg poll this month that the ECB will be done raising rates in March. They’ll continue increasing next year, moving into restrictive territory, according to Simkus.

“We’re not driven by the number of meetings at which we need to achieve a terminal interest rate,” he said. “What we need is the result, which is 2% inflation in the medium term. And if needed, we’ll go beyond March. That’s absolutely clear for me.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.